Report: What’s Known About Packers’ Offer To Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are trying their best to mend their relationship with Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately for the fans in Wisconsin, those efforts have been unsuccessful thus far.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported two weeks ago that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay. The team has stated multiple times that it will not trade the reigning MVP of the league, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from surfacing.

While it’s possible that Rodgers may have played his last down for the Packers, the front office isn’t doing down without a fight.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Green Bay made a “significant” contract offer to Rodgers.

“I do believe the Packers have made him a significant offer. I don’t know if it would’ve made him the highest-paid quarterback, and the problem is the way the Packers structure deals is hard to say,” Rapoport said. “Yes, theoretically, they can offer him $70 million per year. But if only the first year is guaranteed – which is how the Packers structure it – and most of it is a signing bonus and everything else is pay as you go, I don’t know if that’s what Rodgers wants.”

Rapoport believes this dilemma is about Rodgers’ long-term security and knowing that he’ll be the Packers’ quarterback going forward.

This is the second time this week that Rapoport discussed Green Bay’s contract negotiations with Rodgers.

At this time, it’s unclear if Rodgers is willing to accept a new deal from the Packers. After all, Rapoport did say that Rodgers has talked to other players about potentially joining him elsewhere.