When Aaron Rodgers Can Reportedly Return To The Field

The NFL world received shocking news this Wednesday morning involving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers will be out for at least 10 days since he’s unvaccinated. NFL fans are a bit surprised by Rodgers’ vaccination status because of comments he made in August.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said when asked if he had been vaccinated. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s a personal decision. Not going to judge those guys.”

So when can Rodgers return to the field? NFL protocols state that Rodgers is eligible to return no sooner than Nov. 13, which is a day before the Packers’ game against the Seattle Seahawks.

If Rodgers was vaccinated, the timeline for his return would be different.

With Rodgers out for at least the next 10 days, Jordan Love will take the first-team reps for the Packers.

As long as Love tests negative for COVID-19 this week, he’ll start against the Chiefs this Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see how he performs as the starter.

We’ll have more updates on Rodgers’ situation when they’re available. For now, he’s out until next Saturday.