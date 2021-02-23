The Spun

Report: Here’s When Aaron Rodgers Will Be Guest Hosting Jeopardy!

Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game loss to San Francisco.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers will be on national TV this spring, but it’s not in the role that you’d expect.

It was announced earlier this year that Rodgers would be a guest host for Jeopardy. However, there wasn’t a date out at that time regarding when he’d make his debut as the popular game show’s host.

That was until this Tuesday afternoon, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel announced that Rodgers’ stint as the guest host for Jeopardy will begin on April 5.

Rodgers will be a guest host for 10 shows, which should last for two weeks.

This isn’t the first time that Rodgers will be on Jeopardy, as he won a Celebrity Jeopardy appearance back in 2015.

Rodgers idolized Alex Trebek, who passed away in November after a long battle with cancer. It’ll be awesome to see how he honors the iconic Jeopardy host during his stint on the show.

Considering how relatable Rodgers is when he’s on the mic, the Jeopardy episodes featuring the Packers quarterback should be must-watch TV.

If Rodgers ends up excelling in this role, he might just have a job lined up for him once he decides to hang up his cleats. It’ll be at least a few years before that time comes though.


