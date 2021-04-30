The Packers continue to say they won’t be trading Aaron Rodgers, which is no surprise. But there’s probably a big reason why, and it has nothing to do with the fact he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

If the Packers traded Rodgers ahead of June 1 of this year, they’d take on a $31.55 million cap acceleration. If they waited until after June 1 to process a trade, it’d only result in a $14.352 million cap charge in 2021 and $17.198 million cap charge in 2022.

Simply put, Green Bay would be in a much better position to wait until after June 1 to trade Rodgers (if that’s the route the organization takes).

It may be a while until any traction is gained on a potential Rodgers trade.

“If the Packers are going to trade Rodgers, it could make sense to process the transaction as a post-June 1 deal,” wrote Mike Florio via Pro Football Talk. “Trading Rodgers before June 2 would result in a $31.55 million cap acceleration. Coupled with the cap charge coming from the $6.8 million roster bonus that Rodgers already has been paid, that would amount to $38.35 million in dead money. A post-June 1 trade would reduce the added 2021 cap charge to $14.352 million, pushing the balance of $17.198 million to 2022.”

At this point, there’s no reason for the Packers to trade Aaron Rodgers before June 1.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, meaning Green Bay might as well wait until later this year to make a move and then acquire top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It looks like we may have to wait until later this summer for a potential Rodgers trade to take place.