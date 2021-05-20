Report: Where Things Stand With Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Green Bay Packers haven’t fixed their issues with Aaron Rodgers, at least not yet. However, the latest update on this situation is quite encouraging.

On Thursday, ESPN insider Dan Graziano reported that Rodgers and the Packers have discussed a new contract.

“Things have quieted down since draft day,” Graziano said on Get Up. “The Packers still hope and believe that there’s a chance he’ll be back with them as their starting quarterback this year. The question is what will that take? And there have been conversations between Aaron Rodgers’ camp and the Packers about a new contract, and I think that’s interesting when you look at the Packers and the way they do business. The willingness to do a new contract tells you that they’re willing to bend a little bit in Aaron Rodgers’ direction, whether Ron Wolf likes it or not. It’s just a question of what that number is, and is it high enough to get him back.”

Graziano added that Green Bay hasn’t changed its stance on this situation. The front office wants Rodgers on their roster for the 2021 season.

“So it’s certainly not resolved and not necessarily close to being resolved. But right now, the Packers’ mindset is more about finding a way back to Aaron Rodgers as their starter versus moving on from him.”

Trading away a three-time MVP would be an awful look for the Packers, and general manager Brian Gutekunst knows his current roster is capable of winning a Super Bowl.

If a new deal can be worked out with Rodgers, the Packers would be wise to pursue that option. He’s still one the best quarterbacks in the league.

All eyes will be on Green Bay this offseason as it tries to mend its relationship with Rodgers.