Who Was Laughing In Background Of Aaron Rodgers’ Interview Today?

While Aaron Rodgers was the main focus of attention during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today, an unknown party laughing off-screen also made its presence felt.

During one portion of the segment, Rodgers was answering a question about the Packers when the sound of a woman laughing could clearly be heard in the background. Whoever she was, it sounded like she was with Rodgers but away from the camera.

“It sounds like there is a woman laughing in the background. I would just like to let that be known out there,” McAfee said.

Rodgers tried to play it off and explained that it was the television. You be the judge.

Woman laughing in the background of the Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee interview. Shailene Woodley? pic.twitter.com/01PMSpf5CR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 22, 2022

Assuming the person actually was there with Rodgers–which certainly seemed to be the case–the immediate question that comes to mind is who was this mysterious laughing woman?

Not surprisingly, a lot of people are speculating that it was actress Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ ex-fiancée. While the pair are reportedly split up, Rodgers wrote an ode to Woodley as part of his cryptic Instagram post Monday night.

“[Shailene Woodley] thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” Rodgers wrote. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rodgers also had kind words for Woodley when he was on with McAfee today. Wonder if she heard them because she was with him at the time.

“When you have a partner like that, it just makes life much more enjoyable,” he said.