Why Antonio Brown Was Suspended, But Aaron Rodgers Wasn’t

Earlier this afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown received a three-game suspension from the NFL.

The NFL announced Brown received a three-game suspension without pay for misrepresenting his vaccination status. Immediately after the news broke, the football world wondered why Brown received a suspension but Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not.

According to an announcement from the NFL, Brown “misrepresented” his vaccination status. In short, he allegedly used a fake vaccination card to skirt around the NFL’s rules.

The NFL issued a statement confirming the suspensions of both Brown and fellow Buccaneer Mike Edwards.

“Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games,” the statement read. “Free agent John Franklin III, if signed by a club, is also ineligible to play in the next three games. All three players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. The suspensions are effective immediately.”

A major difference between Antonio Brown and Aaron Rodgers is the use of that fake vaccination card. Rodgers intimated to the media that he was “immunized” against COVID-19.

However, the NFL knew he was not vaccinated and he never tried to hide that fact from the league – something Brown did. As such, the Packers quarterback was not suspended.

He may have misled reporters, but he never tried to mislead the NFL.