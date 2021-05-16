Why Packers Are Reportedly ‘Encouraged’ With Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly “encouraged” by the latest developments with the Aaron Rodgers situation.

Rodgers, who’s played his entire career in Green Bay, reportedly wants out. The superstar quarterback is reportedly not happy with the way he’s been treated by the front office.

However, some of Rodgers’ former teammates believe the situation will work itself out.

“He’s conflicted because this man loves to play the game of football, this man loves to be a Green Bay Packer and this man truly sees careers. He’s watched friends leave, he watched Brett Favre’s career toward the end. He’s watched all these things play out in front of his eyes; he’s taken notes throughout his career. He’s seen some situations that didn’t feel were done or finished the way that they could or should have,” John Kuhn said on CBS Sports Radio’s The Zach Gelb Show.

The Packers are reportedly “encouraged” by the comments from Rodgers’ former teammates, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Kuhn wasn’t the only one to express confidence in Rodgers sticking around, either.

“I speak with Aaron all the time. I talk to him a lot and it has nothing to do about getting the GM fired. It has nothing to do about getting a new contract and getting money. Everything that Aaron Rodgers has done since he’s been a Green Bay Packer, this is not him, he’s not a guy that’s going to go out there and leak all this stuff and say he wants out of there and be giving all this stuff to the media. That’s never been him,” James Jones told NFL.com.

“So, whoever leaked this or whoever’s coming out saying that, as a friend of Aaron Rodgers, I can say that it’s not him. And it’s never been him to do anything like that. So, when the organization side of it comes into place and you talk about him and the GM and the head coach working together, I think it’s fixable, I think they’ll be able to get that stuff done. But I think that’s what it’s about.”

Only time will tell, of course, but there appears to be reason for optimism in Green Bay.