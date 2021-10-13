You Can Cross 1 Team Off The List For Aaron Rodgers

If Aaron Rodgers ends up leaving the Green Bay Packers next offseason, there’s at least one team that he won’t consider joining.

While discussing the Packers’ upcoming matchup with the Chicago Bears, the reigning MVP revealed how much respect he has for the Windy City. Rodgers told reporters, “I’ve always enjoyed the city, enjoyed the fans, even though they haven’t enjoyed me.”

That comment from Rodgers generated an interesting follow-up question. Could he ever see himself playing for the Bears? His response was quite telling.

“No,” Rodgers replied. “No. It’s just not gonna happen.”

The thought of Rodgers leaving Green Bay is scary enough for Packers fans. Watching the future Hall of Famer spend the 2022 season in a Bears uniform would be a legitimate nightmare for them.

Fortunately for Packers fans, the odds of Rodgers joining the Bears are slim to none. On the flip side, that doesn’t mean he won’t consider playing for another team in the NFC.

Before fans in Green Bay worry about Rodgers’ future in the NFL, they should enjoy the current ride they’re on. The Packers own a 4-1 record and have all the tools in place to win the Super Bowl this season.

Green Bay will try to extend its winning streak to five games this Sunday against Chicago.