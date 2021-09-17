Packers’ Matt LaFleur Gives Unfortunate Za’Darius Smith Update

After getting limited snaps against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 following weeks battling a back injury, pass rusher Za’Darius Smith was absent from Green Bay Packers practice for most of the week. Unfortunately, the latest update doesn’t bode well.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that the team needs to “shut him down” until further notice. He said the team had been weighing whether to limit him in practice or let him rest until they get him to their preferred snap count.

“We’re going to have to shut him down for a while,” LaFleur said. “Do you keep him in a limited or do you shut him down for a while and try to get him up to the snap count we’d like him to be?”

Smith had one tackle and a controversial roughing the passer penalty in just 18 snaps for the Packers in their loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Losing Za’Darius Smith would be a pretty big blow to the Packers’ pass rush if he’s out for extended time. The team is set to place him on the injured reserve, which will keep him out for at least three weeks.

The seventh-year pass rusher is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons, during which he recorded a combined 26 sacks.

Green Bay’s pass rush couldn’t take down New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill once during the game. Winston was hit less than a handful of times and no Packers defenders were credited with any tackles for a loss.

The Saints went on to win 38-3.

Will Green Bay’s defense continue to struggle until Za’Darius Smith returns?

[Rob Demovsky]