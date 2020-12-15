Injury Update For Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was forced out of the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The veteran QB was unable to return to Detroit’s 31-24 loss after suffering a rib injury in the fourth quarter.

The Lions offered an injury update for their quarterback on Tuesday afternoon. Stafford has reportedly sustained cartilage damage to his rib cage. While the franchise is not optimistic about his return next weekend, the team is keeping an open mind.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler released the information on Twitter.

#Lions QB Matthew Stafford suffered a rib cartilage injury, per source. Team not overly optimistic he can play vs. the #Titans but are leaving open possibility since Stafford often toughs out injuries. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 15, 2020

Matthew Stafford has long been touted as one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL.

Even if the 12-year Detroit QB is still injured on Sunday, it’s tough to count him out. Stafford has been known to play through injuries throughout his long NFL career.

In his rookie season, Stafford threw a game-winning touchdown pass with a separated left shoulder. In 2016, Stafford played through torn ligaments in his throwing hand in an important NFC North matchup with Green Bay.

After sustaining the rib injury on Sunday, Stafford’s teammates praised “Iron Man” for the elite toughness he’s shown throughout his career.

“Everybody in the world knows how tough 9 is,” Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones said, via Sport Illustrated. “I feel I don’t know anybody that’s tougher than him, so definitely knew he wanted to finish the game. But, it is what it is and just got to move forward. He’s an iron man. There’s no doubt about that.”

With or without Matthew Stafford the Lions will face a tough Tennessee Titans team on Sunday afternoon.