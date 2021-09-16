3 Notable Vikings Players Absent From Practice Today

The Minnesota Vikings came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Unfortunately, injuries could leave them short a few key players in Week 2 if there aren’t improvements.

According to ESPN Vikings insider Courtney Cronin, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr, along with defensive end Everson Griffen, were all absent from practice today. Cronin noted that the “Kendricks situation” is one the Vikings are “monitoring closely.”

Kendricks reportedly may need an MRI down the road. It’s unknown what his status for Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals will be. He had 15 tackles in the Vikings’ Week 1 loss to the Bengals.

Griffen was limited to 28 snaps but didn’t make a tackle in the game. Barr did not play in Week 1.

If those three can’t go, the Vikings will likely start Blake Lynch, Nick Vigil and Troy Dye in their places.

I'm told the Kendricks situation is one the Vikings are monitoring closely (sounds like they'll plan to do an MRI at some point). If both EK and Barr can't go Week 2, MIN is down to Vigil, Lynch and likely Dye in base. That's a tall order vs. Kyler Murray. https://t.co/g1HenwhwI5 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 16, 2021

The Minnesota Vikings had a bottom-five defense in 2020, which offset their No. 11 offense and limited them to a 7-9 record. They followed that up with a massive draft featuring 11 picks, plus some savvy free agency moves. As a result, the expectation is they can get over the hump this year.

But with injuries already taking their toll on the Vikings, they could find themselves in a deep hole early now.

Will the Minnesota Vikings defense be able to handle the Arizona Cardinals high-octane offense this Sunday?

The game will be played at 4:05 p.m. EST and will air on FOX.