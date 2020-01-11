49ers Bench Starting Corner After Stefon Diggs TD

It didn’t take very long for Kyle Shanahan to make an interesting decision during today’s battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. Following the second defensive drive of the game, he pulled starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

On third-and-two in San Francisco territory, Kirk Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs on a 41-yard touchdown.

Diggs made an incredible adjustment on the pass from Cousins, but Witherspoon also lost sight on his assignment.

Clearly, Shanahan saw enough of Witherspoon and decided it was time to make a change at cornerback. He replaced Witherspoon with Emmanuel Moseley.

Moseley saw his snaps increase toward the end of the season due to all the injuries on San Francisco.

It’s crucial that Moseley keeps Diggs in check, especially since Richard Sherman will have his hands full on the other side with Adam Thielen.

Shortly after relinquishing their one-possession lead, the 49ers bounced back with an impressive touchdown drive. Despite not having a playoff start under his belt, Jimmy Garoppolo has looked impressive in the first half.

As for the defensive side of the football, we’ll see if this substitution by Shanahan will make a big difference for San Francisco.

You can watch the action unfold on NBC.