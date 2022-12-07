5 Vikings Players Missed Practice With Illness Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of player introductions before the game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

We've seen multiple NFL teams get hit hard by different illnesses in recent weeks, and the Minnesota Vikings are the latest one with a bug going around.

The Vikings released their first official injury report of the week on Wednesday, and five players--cornerback Patrick Peterson, safeties Theo Jackson and Harrison Smith, defensive end Danielle Hunter and fullback C.J. Ham--missing practice today due to an undisclosed illness.

They joined defensive lineman Jonathan Ballard (biceps injury) as players who did not practice on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw were limited.

We'll have to monitor not only the status of these five sick players as the week goes on, but also keep an eye out for any other Vikings who might be sidelined due to illness.

Minnesota (10-2) is set to take on the 5-7 Lions in Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings won their first meeting with the Lions, 28-24, back on Sept, 25.