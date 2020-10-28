The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Comment On Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer looks on in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Look no further than Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as an example of this reality.

Three years ago, Zimmer led the Vikings to a 13-3 record an NFC Championship Game appearance. Last season, his team won a playoff game, leading to Zimmer receiving a three-year contract extension.

Now, Minnesota is 1-5 and in last place in the NFC North. Zimmer is on the hot seat, but the quarterback facing the Vikings this weekend doesn’t understand why.

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters today it is “absolutely crazy” that Zimmer’s job could be in jeopardy. He still views the 64-year-old as one of the top coaches in the NFL.

Overall, Zimmer has found success in Minnesota. Since going 7-9 in his first season in 2019, he’s posted four winning seasons and one .500 campaign, making the playoffs three times.

He also has that aforementioned contract extension, which could make the Vikings more likely to keep him around for 2021. However, if the franchise really is set on executing a full teardown rebuild, it might make sense to do that with an new coach at the helm.

Green Bay and Minnesota will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.


