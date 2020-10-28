Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Comment On Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Look no further than Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer as an example of this reality.

Three years ago, Zimmer led the Vikings to a 13-3 record an NFC Championship Game appearance. Last season, his team won a playoff game, leading to Zimmer receiving a three-year contract extension.

Now, Minnesota is 1-5 and in last place in the NFC North. Zimmer is on the hot seat, but the quarterback facing the Vikings this weekend doesn’t understand why.

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers told reporters today it is “absolutely crazy” that Zimmer’s job could be in jeopardy. He still views the 64-year-old as one of the top coaches in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers says it's "absolutely crazy" to say Mike Zimmer is on the hot seat: "I think he's one of the best coaches in the league and has been for a long time." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 28, 2020

Overall, Zimmer has found success in Minnesota. Since going 7-9 in his first season in 2019, he’s posted four winning seasons and one .500 campaign, making the playoffs three times.

He also has that aforementioned contract extension, which could make the Vikings more likely to keep him around for 2021. However, if the franchise really is set on executing a full teardown rebuild, it might make sense to do that with an new coach at the helm.

Green Bay and Minnesota will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.