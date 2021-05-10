Adam Thielen Has Blunt Message For Green Bay Packers Fans

It’s safe to say that Adam Thielen isn’t a big fan of the Green Bay Packers.

That’s pretty obvious, considering Thielen plays for the rival Minnesota Vikings. However, the 30-year-old wide receiver went to some extremes when talking about his distaste for the rival NFC North organization.

Thielen made it clear that he is not a fan of the Packers’ legendary stadium, Lambeau Field.

“There’s nothing better than leaving Lambeau with a victory,” Thielen said on Golf.com’s Subpar podcast. “There’s literally nothing better. . . . The whole stadium’s not nice. There’s nothing fancy about it. It’s bleacher seats.”

ICYMI: Adam Thielen just destroyed the entire Green Bay organization and fanbase pic.twitter.com/VWbrCp3XkY — Drew Lock Supremacy (@LocktoMinny) May 8, 2021

Thielen has been with the Vikings since 2013.

The two-time Pro Bowler has had some success at Lambeau Field as of late. The Vikings are 2-1-1 against the Packers in Green Bay over the past four seasons.

The big question for the Vikings vs. Packers rivalry moving forward is this: will Aaron Rodgers continue to be part of it?

Some around the NFL have joked that the Vikings, Lions and Bears should help facilitate a Rodgers trade out of the division. That probably won’t happen, but you can bet on the rest of the NFC North celebrating a trade if it happens.