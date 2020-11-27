ESPN Insider Has Latest on Adam Thielen’s Status For Week 12

Adam Thielen has been unstoppable for the Minnesota Vikings this season, but unfortunately it sounds like he’ll be unavailable this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

Minnesota recently placed Thielen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He initially tested positive for the coronavirus, but then it was announced that he produced a negative test result.

The NFL’s protocols require Thielen to produce two negative tests within five days of his original positive test. There’s not much time left for Minnesota to get the test results it desires.

With kickoff less than 48 hours away, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Thielen is not expected to play on Sunday.

Thielen currently remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen is not expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, per source. He remains on the Covid-19 list, and barring a change this weekend, he's bracing to have to sit. Thielen leads the league with 11 TDs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 27, 2020

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been very impressive this season, but Adam Thielen has done his part to keep the team afloat. He currently has 49 receptions for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last week, Thielen torched the Cowboys’ secondary for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Another big game could’ve been in store for the Pro Bowl wideout if he was eligible to play against the Panthers.

Thielen’s potential absence puts a ton of pressure on Justin Jefferson to carry the Vikings’ receiving corps. The LSU product has been phenomenal this season, averaging 18.8 yards per reception.

Kickoff for the Panthers-Vikings game is at 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium. This NFC showdown will be broadcast on FOX.

[Jeremy Fowler]