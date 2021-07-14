Vikings Star Reveals His Preference For Aaron Rodgers

Everyone in the NFL world wants to know what Aaron Rodgers will do this year, including Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Thielen briefly discussed how Rodgers has been approaching this offseason. He said that Rodgers still has a good mindset despite all the recent drama.

“I think he’s feeling pretty good,” Thielen said, via The Viking Age. “You know he’s been doing the Yoga thing or the whatever he does and I think it’s got him in a pretty good mindset. I saw it on the golf course.”

Thielen expects Rodgers to play this upcoming season, but he has his fingers crossed that he won’t since the Packers and Vikings share a division.

“Hopefully, he’s not playing this year, just for [the Vikings] sake. But I’m sure he’ll be out there slinging that thing around. You never know.”

We can’t blame Thielen for wanting Rodgers to sit out this season.

For the past several years, Rodgers has been a thorn in the Vikings’ side. If he were to miss the 2021 season, that would drastically boost their chances of winning the NFC North.

With training camp roughly two weeks away, we should find out fairly soon if Rodgers’ holdout will come to an end.