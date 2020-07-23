Adam Thielen Shares Thoughts On Playing Without Stefon Diggs

The Minnesota Vikings made some interesting changes to their receiving corps this offseason, which included shipping out Stefon Diggs. However, the offense still has more than enough firepower for the 2020 season.

For starters, the Vikings have Adam Thielen as their top wideout. He missed six games during the 2019 season due to a nagging injury, but he’s proven he can be the leading pass-catcher for Minnesota – when healthy, of course. In 2018, Thielen had 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns.

Thielen won’t have Diggs across from him on offense, yet the front office did add two intriguing weapons in Justin Jefferson and Tajae Sharpe. Jefferson should develop into a dynamic wideout, especially after seeing what he accomplished with LSU last fall.

Earlier this week, Thielen was asked about the Vikings’ depth at wide receiver. Though he acknowledged the receiving corps will look different from last year, the two-time Pro Bowler believes it’s a nice collection of talent.

“I’m actually just excited about the depth of that room,” Thielen said. “Nobody probably knows about the depth of our room, and the guys that we’ve got coming in. But I’ve been around a few of those guys, been able to train with them and work out with them. I’m just really excited about our room. Whether it be young guys or some veterans that we added. It’s going to be different, but it’s going to be good.”

Adam Thielen "excited" about Vikings' WR depth after Stefon Diggs tradehttps://t.co/UYL1iGH1M7 pic.twitter.com/Kh3OS8ZES5 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 23, 2020

Minnesota also has two pass-catching weapons at tight end in Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr.

Losing a talent like Diggs might affect the offense early in the season since Kirk Cousins will have to develop chemistry with his new wideouts. That doesn’t mean the Vikings will be unable to function on that side of the ball though.