Adrian Peterson’s Dad Not Happy With The Vikings

Just one day ago, the Seattle Seahawks made a splash when the team signed former NFL great Adrian Peterson.

After spending a few weeks with the Tennessee Titans, Peterson found himself out of the job. He didn’t have to wait too long, though, until Pete Carroll and company came calling.

Unfortunately for Peterson – according to a comment from his father – there was one NFL team that didn’t come calling. Nelson Peterson chided the Minnesota Vikings for not reaching out to their former star running back.

After Dalvin Cook went down with a dislocated shoulder, the Vikings instead opted to work out former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson. Needless to say, Nelson wasn’t happy.

“That’s disappointing to me,” he said. “He never heard anything from the Vikings and you go in and bring in a guy Adrian beat out in Detroit (in 2020).”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared Pete Carroll’s line of thinking for why he wanted to sign Peterson now.

“[Carroll]’s response was along the same lines as ‘He helps us win now'”, Rapoport reported Thursday on NFL Network. “That is the mode that the Seahawks are in, in signing Adrian Peterson to come in and give their running game a little bit of a jolt. Obviously they’ve lost Chris Carson to a season-ending neck injury and they’ve really struggled to run the ball a little bit.”

At least one team wanted him.