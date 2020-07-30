Now that training camp has officially begun, all 32 NFL teams are constantly conducting COVID-19 tests to figure out which players have contracted the virus. On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings placed one of their most notable players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The transaction wire today showed that four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr was the latest addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

For those that aren’t aware, the reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who did test positive.

Minnesota is not permitted to comment on Barr’s medical status. However, the former UCLA standout could open up on his situation on his own if he chooses do to so.

Vikings placed LB Anthony Barr on Reserve/COVID. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2020

The Vikings didn’t add any other player outside of Barr to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Last season, Barr had 79 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions for the Vikings. He’s formed quite the tandem at linebacker alongside Eric Kendricks.

Barr signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract with Minnesota during the 2019 offseason. Clearly, the front office views him as a key part of the team’s future.

Hopefully, Barr is feeling healthy and will get off this list sooner rather than later. The Vikings are going to need his playmaking abilities later this year.