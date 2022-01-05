Antonio Brown Makes His Opinion On Mike Zimmer Very Clear

Antonio Brown may not be a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers anymore, but if you thought he was outright leaving the NFL, you’ve got another thing coming.

Appearing on Cameo, Brown offered up some thoughts on the situation between the Minnesota Vikings and embattled head coach Mike Zimmer. Brown said that the Vikings should show faith in Zimmer’s ability to work through their current struggles.

The soon-to-be-former Buccaneers wide receiver said that Zimmer is “the best of the best”. He believes that the Vikings are in good hands with Zimmer running the show.

“I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”

Antonio Brown says Minnesota should let Mike Zimmer fix the Vikings. He’s the “best of the best!” pic.twitter.com/xpiMUEQ0S7 — Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) January 5, 2022

Antonio Brown wouldn’t go so far as to offer his own services to help the Vikings find a solution. But it’s clear that the man thinks highly of the Vikings head coach.

The Vikings are 7-9 and have missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Zimmer is believed to be on the hot seat ahead of Black Monday. He’s 71-56-1 over eight seasons with three playoff appearances and two NFC North titles.

Though it would be ironic if Mike Zimmer gets fired before Antonio Brown finally gets released.