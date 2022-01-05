The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Antonio Brown Makes His Opinion On Mike Zimmer Very Clear

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio BrownCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown may not be a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers anymore, but if you thought he was outright leaving the NFL, you’ve got another thing coming.

Appearing on Cameo, Brown offered up some thoughts on the situation between the Minnesota Vikings and embattled head coach Mike Zimmer. Brown said that the Vikings should show faith in Zimmer’s ability to work through their current struggles.

The soon-to-be-former Buccaneers wide receiver said that Zimmer is “the best of the best”. He believes that the Vikings are in good hands with Zimmer running the show.

“I would love to have an opinion to tell you what the Vikings should do with Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, their offense and their defense, but man, I’m trying to figure out my team, my squad, what I’m doing, where I’m going,” Brown said. “So, SKOL nation, I would tell you how to fix the Vikings is to call Mike Zimmer and let Mike Zimmer figure it out. He’s the best of the best. You guys are in good hands.”

Antonio Brown wouldn’t go so far as to offer his own services to help the Vikings find a solution. But it’s clear that the man thinks highly of the Vikings head coach.

The Vikings are 7-9 and have missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Zimmer is believed to be on the hot seat ahead of Black Monday. He’s 71-56-1 over eight seasons with three playoff appearances and two NFC North titles.

Though it would be ironic if Mike Zimmer gets fired before Antonio Brown finally gets released.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.