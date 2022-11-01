Breaking: Lions, Vikings Have Agreed To Shocking Trade

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) makes a wide open catch in the end zone for the go ahead touchdown during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Thursday November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a shocking turn of events, the Detroit Lions have agreed to send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report this trade.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to the Lions for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.

Many analysts are calling this deal a rare in-division trade.

Hockenson, a former first-round pick, has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season.

With Irv Smith Jr. currently banged up, the addition of Hockenson should shore up the Vikings' tight end room.

Since entering the league in 2019, Hockenson has hauled in 186 passes for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns.

This is a "win-now" move by the Vikings, make no mistake about it. At 6-1, they're in position to make a run at the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Hockenson will get to face his former team on Dec. 11 at Ford Field.