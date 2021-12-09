Breaking: Vikings Make Thursday Night Decision On Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly have standout running back Dalvin Cook available for tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cook dislocated his shoulder against the San Francisco 49ers on November 28 and missed Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he will play tonight while wearing a shoulder harness.

Things seemed to be trending in this direction earlier today. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Cook has been receiving first-team reps in practice and was likely to play against the Steelers.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook will play tonight vs. the Steelers with a shoulder harness, just as he did vs. the Saints in a January 2020 wild-card game, when he had 31 touches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. With the harness, expectations are that Cook maintains his regular workload. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2021

In nine games this season, Cook has rushed for 773 yards and four touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 202 yards. Before Sunday, he had previously missed two games earlier in the year due to an ankle injury.

Losers of two straight, the Vikings must win tonight if they want to remain in the hunt for a playoff berth in the NFC. At 5-7, they are currently one game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the final wild card bid.

Vikings-Steelers will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight on FOX and NFL Network.