Breaking: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Has Tested Positive

Well, Sunday night’s showdown between the Packers and Vikings will look a bit different than fans envisioned. On Friday morning, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID, sources tell ESPN. As an unvaccinated player, he’s out Sunday night vs. Packers,” Schefter tweeted on Friday morning.

Schefter added that Cousins was experiencing symptoms, and then reported them to the team.

Cousins is the second quarterback on the Vikings to test positive in the past week. On Sunday, the Vikings placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mannion could be cleared before Sunday’s must-win game against the Packers, but for now it seems like the Vikings will have to roll with Kellen Mond and Kyle Sloter at quarterback.

It would be interesting to see what Mond can do as the Vikings’ starting quarterback this Sunday. There’s a reason why the front office selected him with the 66th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

That being said, it’ll be tough to replace Cousins’ production and leadership on Sunday night. In 15 games this season, the veteran signal-caller has 3,971 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

On the bright side, at least the Vikings will have Dalvin Cook back in the lineup. He was out last week because he tested positive for COVID-19.