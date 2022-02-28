CBS Sports Predicts Kirk Cousins Blockbuster Trade

Kirk Cousins has one year remaining on his current contract with the Minnesota Vikings and has been the subject of trade speculation the last few weeks.

Even though Kevin O’Connell, Cousins’ new head coach Minnesota, has said publicly he anticipates coaching the three-time Pro Bowler, there are some analysts who are not convinced the Vikings will ultimately hang on to Cousins.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin is among that group. With it looking increasingly more likely that Aaron Rodgers will remain in Green Bay, the Denver Broncos could have to pivot to acquiring another quarterback.

Benjamin thinks Cousins might be that guy.

Denver is ready to compete now. They have a run game, offensive line, receiving corps and defense built to make a playoff run. All they need is an established QB. With the pipe dream of a Rodgers relocation put to rest, Cousins is the best alternative. And the Vikings, despite new coach Kevin O’Connell’s enthusiasm, will be happy to dump at least a portion of his massive $45 million 2022 cap hit, perhaps eating some extra cash in exchange for a high draft pick.

Yeah, about that huge cap hit. That could be an inhibitor in potential trades, though right now the Broncos are very cap-healthy, with $38 million in room.

The other thing Denver would have to consider in this scenario is while Cousins is certainly an upgrade over Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, he might not be enough of a high-level quarterback to trade premium assets for.

It’s one thing if you can land Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson in a massive trade. That’s a no-brainer.

But Cousins? That’s a little bit more of an uncertainty.