A new rule for the 2021 NFL season will greatly expand the potential jersey numbers that NFL players can choose. One player believed to be interested in a change is Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

But despite recent reports that he might change his jersey, Cook appears to be staying put with No. 33. Taking to Twitter for the first time in weeks, Cook tweeted out the simple message “33” in block letters.

Cook wore No. 4 at Florida State University and at Miami Central High School. But NFL rules prevented him from using the number in the NFL.

But that restriction is now gone thanks to the new number change. Cook is now free to change his jersey number to “4” if he is so inclined now.

3️⃣3️⃣ — Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) April 23, 2021

Dalvin Cook has found plenty of support for his apparent decision to keep the No. 33 jersey. Many fans went to his comments section to either thank him for not changing it or tell him how much they like the number.

But there were at least a handful of fans who would have liked to see him make the change.

Cook rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020, making the Pro Bowl for the second year in a row. He’s continuing to prove that he’s one of the best running backs in the game.

People will be able to recognize just how good Cook is regardless of whether he gets a special jersey number or not.