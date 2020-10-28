Dalvin Cook Appears To Reveal His Status For Packers Game

Dalvin Cook was forced to miss the Vikings’ showdown with the Falcons a few weeks ago due to a groin injury. Fortunately for the Pro Bowl running back, he has recovered rather quickly.

Minnesota was hopeful that its bye week would allow Cook to make a full recovery. Judging off his latest post on social media, the extra time off was exactly what he needed.

Cook shared a link to his merchandise on Twitter. At the end of Cook’s tweet he included the following message: “Let’s support each other! See y’all Sunday.”

This comes just a few hours after the Vikings listed Cook as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice.

Limited supply of 👨🏾‍🍳 gear available at: https://t.co/jLCutZLz5o Your purchases help @VikingsTable whose mission is to provide healthy meals and nutrition education to children regardless of their circumstance. Let’s support each other!! See y’all Sunday💜#C33kUpSolutionsTogether pic.twitter.com/lyS1uvlKzK — Dalvin Cook (@dalvincook) October 28, 2020

Earlier today, Mike Zimmer had a positive update on Cook’s status for this Sunday, saying “I assume that he’ll be ready.”

Between Cook’s tweet and Zimmer’s remarks, it’s starting to sound like the Florida State product will be back on the gridiron this weekend to face the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings made a bold decision to give Cook a five-year extension worth $63 million prior to the start of the season. In five games this year, Cook has 489 rushing yards, 64 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

In the event that Cook can’t go this weekend, Alexander Mattison would have to carry Minnesota’s backfield.