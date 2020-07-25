Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Comments On Potential Dalvin Cook Holdout

Injuries have plagued Dalvin Cook for the majority of his NFL career, but the talented Minnesota Vikings running back was healthy for most of the 2019 season. As a result, he finished the year with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cook proved that he’s one of the best tailbacks in the game, and he’s also quite versatile since he can be used as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Since he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Florida State product is hoping to land a new deal in the near future.

This offseason we’ve already seen Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey sign lucrative extensions. Many analysts believe they’ve reset the market for running backs. That’s great news for Cook because it could mean he’s in line for a salary of at least $12 million per year.

Over the past few years, players nearing the end of their rookie deals have held out from workouts until they received a new contract. With training camp just around the corner, Vikings fans are wondering if Cook will stay away from the team’s facility.

Fortunately for Minnesota, it sounds like the Pro Bowl running back doesn’t plan on holding out.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales that Cook informed him that he’ll report to camp next week.

. @Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is expected to report to camp next week, per HC Mike Zimmer. When Zimmer was asked: “I was told he would be.” By whom?: “By him.” @nflnetwork — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) July 25, 2020

The Minnesota Vikings will look a bit different on offense next season. Stefon Diggs was shipped to the Buffalo Bills back in the spring, which could mean the offense will rely heavily on its rushing attack.

If another heavy workload is on the horizon for Dalvin Cook, the Vikings may want to reward him with a new deal.

