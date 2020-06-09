Details Emerge From Vikings’ First Offer To RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings have a tricky situation coming with one of their crucial offensive players. Running back Dalvin Cook is seeking a new deal with the team.

The 2017 second-round pick enters the final year of his deal, and is set to make $1.3 million in 2020. He does not plan to play under that deal.

Per report, Cook will not participate in team activities without a “reasonable” deal. Adam Schefter reported that the holdout could last through “camp or beyond.” Cook was one of the NFL’s top backs last season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Per new reports, the Vikings have made a first offer to the former Florida State star. It is not one that will get the job done, though. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Dalvin Cook views the offer, which comes in at under $10 million per year, as “disrespectful.”

Courtney reports Vikings' initial offer was below $10M per year, which I'm told Cook and his reps deemed 'disrespectful' given the caliber of player. https://t.co/V0LfHi962a — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 9, 2020

Just five running backs are set to make totals of over $10 million in 2020, so Cook is looking to break into that top tier at the position. Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers leads the pack, signing a record contract earlier this offseason.

Spotrac’s market value calculation puts his value at five years, $61.6 million, which would have him at $12.3 million per year.

That would be a heavy investment in a position that many teams believe they can fill with inexpensive players, provided they have star players at offensive line and elsewhere on the team. Cook also has a history of injury concerns.

We’ll see just how valuable Minnesota deems Dalvin Cook over the next few weeks.