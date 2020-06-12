Dalvin Cook wants to get paid. The Minnesota Vikings running back is coming off of a career season in which he rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Right now, Cook is set to make $1.3 million this fall, the final year of his rookie deal. The Vikings took the former Florida State standout in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

It doesn’t sound like he has any intention of playing on that contract. Cook has reportedly signaled that he will not report to offseason team activities without a “reasonable” new deal. The Vikings’ first offer was reportedly less than $10 million per year, and seen as “disrespectful.”

Spotrac’s market value calculation has Cook at five years, $61.6 million, which would have him at $12.3 million per year. Apparently, he has his sights on a deal even bigger than that, per ESPN Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin.

and in time following the draft, the reason for an impasse in negotiations is over the number Cook is looking for. Sources have told me the ideal figure is north of what Christian McCaffrey is making ($16 mill/year), but it does not seem the Vikings want/can be in that ballpark. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 8, 2020

Christian McCaffrey set the market for NFL star running backs, at least on an annualized basis. Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott has the biggest total deal in league history at six years, $90 million, but the Carolina Panthers will pay McCaffrey the most per year on his four-year, $64 million contract.

Dalvin Cook is a great player, as he showed last year, but he’s going to be hard pressed to break into the McCaffrey/Elliott range. Both of those players are a bit more well-rounded as backs, and are more durable.

McCaffrey is yet to miss a game in his NFL career, and Elliott has played in at least 15 games in three of his four years, with suspension costing him the start of the 2017 season. Cook has played in just 29 of the Vikings’ 48 regular-season games in his first three years in the league.

If the two sides can’t come together in the next few months, it will be a fascinating storyline entering the 2020 season.