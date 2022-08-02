Dalvin Cook Escorted Off Field: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This Tuesday's practice for the Minnesota Vikings was overshadowed by star running back Dalvin Cook's health.

Cook was escorted off the field during individual drills. Sam Ekstrom of Locked On Minnesota is reporting that Cook's left hand was being held gingerly by a trainer.

Ekstrom added that Cook walked out of the Vikings' building with a wrap on his left ring finger.

Vikings fans are clearly concerned by this report regarding Cook.

Cook is arguably the most important player on the Vikings. He has the skillset to make an impact as both a runner and receiver in Kevin O'Connell's offense.

Despite missing four games in 2021, Cook still had 1,159 rushing yards, 224 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

If Cook has to miss time, the Vikings will rely on Alexander Mattison. He had 491 rushing yards and four total touchdowns last season.

The Vikings could also give Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler more reps.