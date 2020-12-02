Dalvin Cook Has Blunt Response To ‘Wearing Down’ Question

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Vikings suffered an injury scare when star running back Dalvin Cook went down awkwardly.

Cook had the ball stripped out with at least five defenders piled on top of him. The star running back came up limping heavily and needed help getting off the field.

He was eventually able to return to the field and played the rest of the second half. Given his injury history and the two injuries he’s suffered so far this year, reporters asked him about his workload.

Reporters asked if he’s worried about wearing down throughout the season. Well, let’s just say he wasn’t happy with the question.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“I don’t know what that is. What is that — wear down? What does that mean?” Cook said in the video of the virtual press conference posted to the team’s official site. “I’m a running back. I’m a running back just like anybody else. I don’t think that’s a question you’ll ask Derrick Henry or anybody else. I’m a running back. There’s no wearing down. i’m ready to tote the ball.”

Cook might not like the question, but it is a fair one to ask.

The former Florida State star has never played a full 16-game season and only played more than 12 games once in his four NFL seasons.

He has a chance to play 15 of 16 games this season after missing one game earlier in 2020.