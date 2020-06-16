Dalvin Cook Has Reportedly Reacted To The Vikings’ Offer

With only one year remaining on Dalvin Cook’s contract heading into the 2020 season, the former second-round pick is looking to break the bank this summer. He’s coming off the best year of his career in which he ran for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Cook has dealt with a few injuries over the past couple of seasons, but he has proven that he’s a game-changer when healthy. The Vikings wouldn’t have made the NFC Divisional Round without his contributions.

The final year on Cook’s rookie deal will pay him around $1.4 million for the 2020 season. That’s a massive underpay when considering the production he accounts for on a weekly basis. A new contract for the Florida State product could end up paying him over $10 million per year.

However, the Vikings haven’t apparently been fair to their superstar tailback. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the first offer from the front office made Cook feel “disrespected.”

Cook is planning on holding out when training camp begins in late July.

Spotrac’s market value believes Cook deserves a deal upwards of $12 million per season. It’s a steep price to pay for a running back, but it’s not easy to replace a player of his talent level.

This is a tough situation for the Vikings in large part because of the durability concerns surrounding Cook.

Minnesota needs Cook if it wants to reach its Super Bowl aspirations, and yet, paying a running back top dollar could cripple the franchise moving forward.