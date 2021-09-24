Vikings HC Mike Zimmer Gives Latest On Dalvin Cook’s Status

When healthy, Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is the type of player you can build an offense around. Unfortunately, the “healthy” part has been a struggle throughout his NFL career.

Last week, he ran for 131 yards on 22 carries in a one-point loss to the Arizona Cardinals. In the days since, however, he’s missed practice while nursing an ankle injury.

Things are looking up though, as we near the team’s Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. It was originally reported that Cook was out of practice for the third straight day. However, when speaking to the media, head coach Mike Zimmer noted that Cook got “some” work in.

Zimmer was asked if he believed a running back could miss a week of practice and play Sunday, something only tight end Kyle Rudolph has done under Zimmer as head coach. “If you’re asking about Dalvin, I think Dalvin can,” he replied.

Mike Zimmer said Dalvin Cook is "doing much better" and got some work in today after being DNP Wed/Thurs. Asked if he thinks RB is a position where a player can sit out a week and still be ready for a game, Zimmer said, "If you're asking about Dalvin, I think Dalvin can." — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 24, 2021

Cook has 42 rushes for 192 yards and a touchdown, along with eight receptions for 60 yards this season. He’s coming off of back-to-back seasons of at least 1,100 yards on the ground.

Cook played in 14 games in each of the last two seasons, both career highs. He had a huge 2020 campaign, going for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns despite that missed time. Cook was limited to 11 games in 2018, and just four as a rookie in 2017.

If Dalvin Cook can’t go at Seattle, the job will fall to Alexander Mattison, who has been effective in relief of Cook over the last few years. On the season, he has four rushes for 13 yards, and a pair of receptions for 21 yards.