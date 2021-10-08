Vikings Announce Game Status For RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been dealing with an ankle injury since the second week of the season. After sitting out Week 3, he returned to the team’s lineup for last Sunday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns.

Cook missed most of the second half due to soreness, as he finished Week 4 with just nine carries for 34 yards.

Unfortunately, it appears Cook’s ankle injury isn’t going away anytime soon. That’s why he didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, the Vikings provided an update on Cook. He’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

#Vikings injury report OUT: Michael Pierce and Ihmir Smith-Marsette QUESTIONABLE: Dalvin Cook — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 8, 2021

Earlier this week, Dalvin Cook told reporters that he’s doing everything in his power to get close to 100 percent.

“That’s the plan,” Cook said, via ESPN. “I don’t feel like I’m getting worse. I don’t feel like I’m headed in the wrong direction. I feel like I’m headed in the right direction to get myself back to where I need to be at. You have those days, but we just played a game. Just trying to work myself back to being 100 percent so I can help us win games.”

Cook added that part of the game is playing through pain. However, it makes no sense for him to keep playing on a bad ankle if he can’t be a difference-maker for his team.

In the event Cook doesn’t suit up this Sunday, the Vikings will need Alexander Mattison to take on a larger role. He showed that he’s more than capable of filling in for Cook in Week 3, rushing for 112 yards on 26 carries.

[ESPN]