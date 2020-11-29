Injury Update For Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

It’s been another injury-filled week across the NFL. Players have been going down left and right on and off the field since before Thanksgiving. And now it looks like Vikings star RB Dalvin Cook is joining them.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cook was taken to the medical tent with an injury. Whatever the injury was, it didn’t stop him from getting up and walking to the tent of his own power.

Cook wasn’t in there long though as he was seen coming out of the tent soon and jogging on the sidelines. As of writing, he has yet to re-enter the game.

Prior to his injury, Cook had 13 carries for 37 yards on the ground. Through the air he had four receptions for 21 yards.

It looks like Cook will get back into the game at some point, but hopefully he won’t be any less effective.

Cook currently leads the NFL in touchdowns with 13, and in yards per game at 118.8. But injuries have been a big problem for Cook throughout his young career.

In the four seasons since Cook was taken 41st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, he has yet to play all 16 games in a season. He’s already missed one game this season, continuing the streak.

Hopefully Cook is able to make a full recovery from whatever it is that ails him right now.

The Vikings-Panthers game is being played on FOX.