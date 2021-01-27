Dalvin Cook Reacts To Gary Kubiak’s Retirement Decision

Despite losing former offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski last offseason, Dalvin Cook had a career year with the Minnesota Vikings. Gary Kubiak was a big reason for Cook’s success, as he stepped in as the team’s offensive play-caller for 2020.

Kubiak has been one of the most well-respected coaches in the NFL over the past decade due to his stints with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Unfortunately the Vikings will not have Kubiak on their sideline next season because he has officially decided to retire.

It’s way too early to tell if Kubiak’s departure will affect Cook’s production in 2021. What we do know, however, is that the Pro Bowl tailback will miss having Kubiak as one of his coaches. He spoke about Kubiak’s impact during a press conference on Wednesday.

“When you speak on coach Kubes, it’s nothing but positive and just real. That’s what he brought to the table – just a lot of realness,” Cook said. “He just always shot us straight. That’s what I love in a coach, and he was just one of those coaches that you’re going to admire forever. And those memories that we have from those two years, it felt like five years because coach Kubes is one of those [coaches] he just spits so much knowledge out.”

These comments from Cook just show how impactful Kubiak has been in his short time in Minnesota.

As for his next offensive coordinator, Cook said “I’m just looking to have a great year with him, this group that we’re going to have this year.”