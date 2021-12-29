Dalvin Cook Reacts To The Adam Thielen Injury News

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that the Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on Injured Reserve.

According to multiple reports, Thielen underwent season-ending ankle surgery. The star wide receiver returned to the starting lineup last weekend after battling through an ankle injury.

Unfortunately, he re-injured his ankle and surgery was needed to correct the issue. After the news broke, Vikings fans were obviously heartbroken to see how his season was ending.

So, too, was Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. Here’s what the star running back had to say about his teammate, via Twin Cities Pioneer Press:

“Prayers to my brother,’’ said Cook, who returned after being on the COVID list for six days and missing the Rams game. “Hope he heals up good. Hope he gets everything intact and gets right. Since I got here (in 2017), he’s been a true brother. … Not even football related, just being there for me. … We’re going to miss him out there on the football field.”

Thielen finished the 2021 season with 67 receptions for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was arguably Kirk Cousins’ favorite redzone target this season – as in past years.

Unfortunately, Cousins will have to look elsewhere moving forward. Second-year wide receiver K.J. Osborn has become the No. 2 option on the Vikings’ depth chart without Thielen.

So far this season, Osborn has racked up 46 passes for 584 yards and four touchdowns.