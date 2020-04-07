Dalvin Cook Reacts To The Vikings Trading Stefon Diggs

The Minnesota Vikings made a tough decision this offseason when they traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. After weeks of silence regarding the trade, Dalvin Cook shared his thoughts on the blockbuster move.

Cook recently spoke with ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin about the trade. He also revealed why he understands Diggs’ reasoning for wanting out of Minnesota.

“Diggs is just a player that he works so hard and he wants the football and he wants to make plays,” Cook told Cronin. “And you’ve got to accept that as a teammate and as a player.”

Even though Minnesota no longer has Diggs on its roster, Cook said the team will continue to work toward its ultimate goal of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Throughout the 2019 season, Diggs made it known that he wasn’t thrilled with his situation in Minnesota.

Despite the tension between Diggs and the Vikings, they made the NFC Divisional Round. Perhaps, the two sides will benefit from them breaking up this offseason.

Minnesota still has plenty of talent on offense, such as Dalvin Cook, Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen. We’ll see if that trio can lead the Vikings to the promised land in 2020.