Dalvin Cook could be the latest star player looking to take advantage of the NFL’s new stance on single-digit numbers.

The NFL has made a change to its number-wearing rule. The league will now allow more positions to wear single-digits. Previously, just quarterbacks, punters and kickers were allowed to do so.

Cook currently wears No. 33 for the Minnesota Vikings, but it wasn’t his first choice. The talented back wore No. 4 both during his days at Florida State and in high school.

According to Vikings beat writer Chris Tomasson, Cook is “looking into” switching back to no. 4.

“Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is looking into switching his jersey No. 33 to the No. 4 he once wore at Miami Central High School and at Florida State, a source said Thursday,” Tomasson writes.

Source: #Vikings Dalvin Cook looking into switching from jersey No. 33 to No. 4 he wore in high school & college after rule change allowing single digits. Source said Cook "would love to go back" to 4 but now evaluating "inventory costs" that'd be involved https://t.co/v3MVDnPvX8 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 22, 2021

First, Cook has to look into how much it’ll cost to make the jersey number change. The costs are associated with how many unsold jerseys of his there are in inventory.

“A new NFL rule, which passed Wednesday, allows for more players, including running backs, to now wear single-digit numbers,” Tomasson continued. “However, a player would incur a cost for switching his number this season due to there being an inventory of unsold jerseys remaining.”

Dalvin Cook wore No. 4 well during his time with the Florida State Seminoles. The former FSU star ran for 4,464 yards and 46 years during his three years with the program.

Cook has since been in the NFL for four years, and has gotten better in each one. The Vikings back was terrific this past season, carrying the rock 312 times for 1,557 yards and 16 scores.

It looks like we could see Cook return to No. 4 this upcoming season. First, he’ll have to judge whether or not it’s worth paying the inventory costs.