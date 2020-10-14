Dalvin Cook Shares His Reaction To Derrick Henry’s Stiff-Arm

In one of the best plays of the 2020 season so far, Titans All-Pro RB Derrick Henry delivered a stiff-arm to a Buffalo defender that has gone super-viral on social media. Dalvin Cook was one of millions to have his jaw drop from the move.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Cook reflected on just how strong Henry is. He remarked that he needs to “go lift some more weights” if he wants to be anywhere near as strong as the Titans feature back.

“That’s a grown man he tossed like that,” Cook said. “I gotta go lift some more weights or something. I don’t know, I never did that.”

Even if he does start spending more time at the gym though, it seems unlikely that Cook will ever be as beastly as Derrick Henry. While Cook is 5-foot-10 and a respectable 210 pounds, Henry stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in somewhere over 240 pounds (much of it muscle).

Dalvin Cook talking about Derrick Henry's stiff-arm last night was pretty funny. "That's a grown man he tossed like that. I gotta go lift some more weights or something. I don’t know. I never did that." pic.twitter.com/vTvOxZe03X — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 14, 2020

That strength helped Derrick Henry average over 102 yards per game in 2019, and 94 yards per game this year. He almost single-handedly willed the Titans to the AFC Championship Game last year.

Henry is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the best running backs in the league. Big plays like that are only going to keep building it up his respect among his peers.

Is Derrick Henry the strongest running back in the NFL right now?