Star NFL Running Back Might Not Report To Training Camp

Every NFL preseason features a couple of notable training camp holdouts and this preseason should be no different.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer recently said that he’s looking forward to seeing Dalvin Cook at training camp. Zimmer said that he has been told that Cook, who’s seeking a new contract, will report to training camp.

“I was told he would be,” Zimmer told reporters on Saturday. “By him.”

However, Cook’s agent has since come out and denied this report. The agent for the star NFL running back says that his client has not mentioned anything about reporting to camp.

“First, congrats to Coach Zimmer on his well-earned extension. However, Dalvin has not spoken to him in regards to reporting to camp. We are unsure why this was said. I hope Dalvin can continue to play a major role in the Vikings future success,” agent Zac Hiller told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hiller added:

“Dalvin and Coach Polamalu speak often as they have a great relationship. Dalvin has never mentioned to him anything in regards to reporting to camp. I’m not sure where the miscommunication is. I hope Dalvin plays a major role in the Vikings future success.”

The Vikings are scheduled to open training camp on Thursday. We’ll see if Cook shows up then.