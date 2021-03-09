Vikings Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dan Bailey

The Minnesota Vikings reached a final verdict on Dan Bailey‘s future with the team on Tuesday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the veteran NFL kicker has been released and will hit the open market.

To put it plainly, Bailey, 33, struggled in 2020. He connected on just 15 of his 22 field goals and 37-of-43 on extra points in what became his most inconsistent season as a pro. Cutting him also allows the Vikings to gain a little more cap room to work with this offseason.

At one point in his 10-year NFL career, Bailey was considered among the best specialists in the league. He made the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and set himself up for what appeared to be a lengthy stint with the franchise. However, his last two years with the NFC East club showed warning signs and the front office released him prior to the 2018 season. He made way to Minnesota, where he’s spent the last three years.

The Vikings will save $1.7 million in cap room, but lose about $2.1 million in dead money with Bailey’s release.

Bailey will likely get another shot elsewhere in the NFL, as he’s paid his dues over the last 10 years. Even with his struggles last season, he’s still made over 85% of his career field goals and 96 percent of his career extra point attempts.

As for the Vikings, their future at the positions seems to be a little murky. The franchise signed 26-year-old free agent Greg Joseph in early February, but the former FAU kicker has had little NFL experience. He’s made 17 of his 20 field goal attempts and 25 of his 29 PAT’s in stints with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

With the cap space that Bailey’s release freed up, the Vikings may pursue another kicker later this offseason.