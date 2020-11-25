Derrick Henry Reveals His Pick For NFL’s Best Running Back

Derrick Henry just revealed who he thinks is the best running back in the NFL, and no, he didn’t nominate himself for that title.

Henry has been outstanding for the Titans this season, rushing for 1,097 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games so far. However, the Alabama product won’t call himself the best tailback on the league. It turns out that he believes Dalvin Cook is the best in the game at his position.

“He’s the best back in the league,” Henry said when talking about Cook.

Despite missing time this season due to injury, Cook has 1,069 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s legitimately carrying the Minnesota Vikings’ offense this year.

Cook and Henry both received contract extensions this offseason from their respective teams. Running backs usually don’t receive multi-year contracts due to their short lifespan in the NFL, but these two superstars could finally put an end to that trend if they keep this type of production up for the next few years.

Another running back worth being in the conversation for best in the league is Alvin Kamara. He already has over 1,100 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns this season, as he’s become the heart and soul of the New Orleans Saints’ offense.

Who do you think is the best running back in the NFL?