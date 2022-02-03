Details Emerge From Jim Harbaugh’s Surprising Decision

Despite several reports linking him to the NFL, Jim Harbaugh has decided to return to Michigan for the 2022 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

Harbaugh’s decision comes as a surprise for the Minnesota Vikings, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic. Apparently, Harbaugh expressed a lot of interest in becoming their next head coach prior to his in-person interview.

“Jim Harbaugh remains so unpredictable,” Graff tweeted. “And that had the Vikings worried the last 48 hours. He expressed a lot of interest in becoming the Vikings coach in a Zoom on Saturday. Then today he changed his mind.”

It’s unclear what made Harbaugh change his mind.

Several reporters stated that Harbaugh would accept the Vikings’ job if offered it. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Schefter announced that Harbaugh is returning to Ann Arbor.

Now that Harbaugh is off the table, Minnesota will have to zero in on its other finalists.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham remain in the running fo the job.

As for Michigan, the athletic department can officially stop worrying about losing Harbaugh to the pros – for now.