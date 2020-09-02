Emmanuel Acho Has Message For People Criticizing Kirk Cousins

FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho came to the defense of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins today, and it had nothing to do with football.

Cousins raised some eyebrows during a recent interview on Kyle Brandt’s new “10 Questions” podcast for The Ringer. The veteran quarterback was asked about his level of concern about COVID-19 on a scale of “If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?”

Cousins said he is at “a .000001,” though he did indicate he was open to wearing a mask as a way “about being respectful to other people.”

“It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts,” Cousins added.

Naturally, Cousins has taken heat for his “If I die, I die” quote and for his apparent dismissal of the efficacy of wearing a mask. However, Acho is taking a slightly different approach to analyzing Cousins’ remarks.

“Don’t let headlines fool you. Kirk Cousins disagrees w/ wearing a mask, but he still does it selflessly out of respect for other people,” the former NFL linebacker wrote on Twitter this afternoon. “The world would be far better off if we all operated with selfless concern EVEN when we disagree.”

Hopefully Cousins is at least open to wearing masks as a means of assuaging others. Because even if he respects people who choose to mask up while choosing not to do so himself, he still runs a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and passing it on to others.