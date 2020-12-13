The Minnesota Vikings currently trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-6, and kicker Dan Bailey is a major reason why the game isn’t at least tied.

After Dalvin Cook’s touchdown run opened the scoring, Bailey badly missed the extra point. Then, with an opportunity to redeem himself and put the Vikings up 9-0, Bailey pushed a 36-yard field goal wide right.

Of course, Tampa Bay took over and scored on its next possession, thanks to a Tom Brady-to-Scotty Miller touchdown pass.

Bailey entered today making 80 percent of his field goals and 90 percent of his extra points this season, but his mishaps today led to ESPN analyst Field Yates joking that he might be cut at halftime.

Dan Bailey has missed an extra point and 36-yard field goal today. Mike Zimmer might cut him at half-time. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2020

Halftime is a bit harsh. But if Minnesota loses this game–and even if they win without Bailey bouncing back–the veteran kicker may find himself out of a job this week.

At 6-6, the Vikings are in the thick of the NFC Wild Card chase. However, they can ill afford to lose games by giving away points on makeable kicks.

We’ll see if Minny can survive Bailey’s early mistakes today.