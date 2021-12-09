ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Steelers vs. Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are both angling to get back into playoff contention but have to get through each other tonight to get back on track.

Pittsburgh are 6-5-1 and in third place in the AFC North. But they’re just two games behind the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot and will play them in Week 18 in what could be a make-or-break game for them. But their offense and defense has underwhelmed this year with longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s on his last legs.

The Vikings have been an enigma wrapped in a mystery this year. They’ve led in all 12 of their games, but have blown said lead in seven of them. They have a top 10 offense with a bottom 10 defense, the latter of which gave up a stunning game-winning touchdown to the previously winless Detroit Lions last weekend.

But while Minnesota lost their last game in heartbreaking fashion, the Steelers are riding high after beating the Ravens this past Sunday. This is a game that could be ultra deflating for the losing side.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Minnesota have the edge in this game. The computer model gives the Vikings a 62.3-percent chance to win this Sunday’s game.

A loss tonight wouldn’t spell the end for either team outright. But it would put all kinds of pressure on them heading into the final month of the season.

Thursday Night Football games can give us all kinds of weird outcomes though. Nothing can adequately prepare us for this one.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. and will air on FOX and NFL Network.