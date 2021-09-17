The Spun

Vikings DE Everson Griffen Out With Concussion After Car Accident

Minnesota Vikings star Everson Griffen in the tunnel.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Linval Joseph #98 and Everson Griffen #97 of the Minnesota Vikings prepare to exit the tunnel prior to the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings will be a bit shorthanded at defensive end this weekend. On Friday, the team ruled out Everson Griffen for Week 2 due to a concussion.

When speaking to the media this afternoon, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer revealed how Griffen ended up on the injury report. It turns out the veteran defensive end was involved in a scary car accident on Thursday while driving to practice.

Griffen swerved to miss a deer on the road when he crashed his car. That’s why he had to enter concussion protocol this week.

It’s too early to tell if Griffin will miss more than one game because of this accident. Hopefully, it’s not a long-term issue for him.

Everson Griffen, 33, is no longer the player he once was for the Vikings. However, he’s still a valuable role player on Zimmer’s defense.

Last week, Griffen played 28 snaps on defense for Minnesota. Now that he’s been ruled out for Week 2, the Vikings will need to rely heavily on Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum and Stephen Weatherly.

Griffen isn’t the only notable player missing this Sunday’s game for the Vikings. Star linebacker Anthony Barr has also been ruled out this Friday. He’s currently nursing a knee injury.

After falling short to the Bengals in overtime last weekend, the Vikings are in desperate need of a bounce-back win. They’ll take on the Cardinals this Sunday in what should be a fun NFC showdown.

